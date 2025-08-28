Wet and windy weather in store for weekend as rain spreads ahead of Electric Picnic

The rest of the week will be unsettled, Met Éireann said, as 80,000 people are expected to attend Electric Picnic. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Rain is set to “spread across the country” over the coming days, according to Met Éireann, as a status yellow rain alert for six counties remains in place until Thursday evening.

The inclement weather comes as people begin to travel to Electric Picnic as the festival begins on Friday.

Overall, the remainder of this week is set to be “unsettled and windy” at times, with showers and longer spells of rain expected.

A status yellow rain alert warning of “significant rainfall accumulations” from heavy showers and long spells of rain remains in place for six counties.

The alert, which also advises of possible isolated thunderstorms, has been issued for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Met Éireann said potential impacts include localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions during the alert, which lasts until 6pm on Thursday.

Overall, rain is set to “spread across the country” from the west on Thursday, Met Éireann said, with prolonged spells expected in the north, west and southwest.

Scattered showers will follow longer spells of rain on Thursday afternoon, which will be heavy at times, the forecaster said.

Artists including Chappell Roan and Hozier are among those set to perform on Friday, the first night of Electric Picnic, with up to 80,000 people expected to attend the event in Stradbally, Co Laois.

Friday is set to see further scattered showers, which will be heavy at times and most frequent across the northern half of the country before gradually easing throughout the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range from 15 to 21 degrees.

Saturday will start off “wet and windy” as the band of rain continues to spread across the country, with heavy downpours most likely in the south, west and northwest.

This brings the possibility of spot flooding and, throughout the afternoon, scattered showers are set to develop as that rain clears with brighter spells expected by Saturday evening amid highs of 15 to 19 degrees.

Sunny spells and scattered showers are expected to move across the country throughout Sunday, with showers turning heavy at times over parts of Ulster and Connacht amid highs of 15 to 18 degrees, the forecaster said.

Although it is uncertain, early next week is expected to remain unsettled, with further spells of rain and showers.

Scattered showers on Monday and Tuesday are expected to be most frequent and heaviest in coastal areas along the west, though temperatures should range in the mid to high teens.