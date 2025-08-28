Simon Harris welcomes proposals to delay withdrawal of Unifil forces

Members of the Defence Forces perform a readiness exercise ahead of their Unifil deployment earlier this year. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris has welcomed a proposal to allow Irish peacekeepers to remain in Lebanon for another two years.

The draft French resolution, which is expected to be approved by the UN Security Council this evening, will see the United Nation’s peacekeeping mission, known as Unifil, renewed until the end of 2026.

After this, there will be a year-long draw down period which will see the duties of UN peacekeepers being handed to the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Ireland contributes about 350 troops to the 10,000 strong mission, making it the Defence Forces’ largest overseas posting.

The mission was established in 1978 to enforce a truce following Israel’s first invasion of south Lebanon.

The latest French proposal is seen as a compromise between two positions. Israel and the United States want the mission terminated while countries such as Lebanon, Ireland and Poland want it to continue.

Under the draft proposal, Unifil will cease operations on December 31st 2026. After this it will begin “its orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal of its personnel, in close consultation with the government of Lebanon with the aim of making the Lebanon government the sole provider of security in southern Lebanon”.

Ireland believes the continued presence of peacekeepers in Lebanon is vital to stability in the region. It is also seen as important to recruitment for the Defence Forces.

Mr Harris said that, until recent developments, an abrupt end to the mission was a very real risk “and would have posed major difficulties operationally and from a security point of view”.

“This new proposal is more considered and provides much more time and space, he said.

Mr Harris said he has “worked intensively with colleagues” to develop a proposal “that avoids a sudden, abrupt cliff edge” to Unifil.

“I want to thank all the colleagues who we have worked with to get to this improved position, particularly my French counterpart.”

It is understood Irish officials will soon start to examine other peacekeeping missions to which Ireland could contribute troops.

Overseas service is a “huge attraction” for people considering joining the military, said Dan Harvey, a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel and member of the Commission on the Defence Forces.

It is likely a replacement for Unifil will be found, he said.

“There’ll always be need for peacekeepers, and the Irish will always be among the first to be asked.”

He said the winding down of Unifil will also offer the Defence Forces some “breathing space” to implement reforms and expand its capabilities.

“The leadership in the Defence Forces will make a virtue of this necessity, and they will look at what opportunities it presents.”

Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieut Gen Rossa Mulcahy has said overseas missions are crucial for developing military capabilities and testing doctrines and equipment. They are also a key part of soldiers’ personal and professional development, he said.

The Defence Forces “absolutely” intended to keep a presence overseas “be it on Unifil or other missions”, Lieut Gen Mulcahy told the Defence Forces podcast this week.

Earlier this week, former Defence Forces chief of staff Mark Mellett warned Lebanon could turn into Gaza from a security point of view if peacekeeping forces do not remain.

He told RTÉ Radio, Lebanon would find itself in “very difficult territory” if the UN mission was not renewed.

“The difference between Gaza and Lebanon is the United Nations and the mandate that force has,” he said.

Referring to Israel, he said every country has a right of self-defence, “but it’s not unlimited.

“The threat must be imminent and the response must be necessary and proportionate. What we’re seeing in Gaza clearly does not meet those thresholds.”