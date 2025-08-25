Teenager dies at Belfast festival while two others hospitalised

The Emerge dance festival in Boucher Playing Fields took place on Sunday. Photograph: Getty Images

A teenage girl has died and two other people are in hospital after they became ill at a festival in south Belfast on Sunday.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said officers responded to a report of the sudden death of a girl, aged in her late teens, in hospital on Sunday.

She had become unwell at the Emerge dance festival in Boucher Playing Fields.

The PSNI said two people remain in hospital after taking ill at the same event.

A woman in her 30s was said to be in a serious but stable condition in hospital, while a teenage boy is receiving treatment in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are continuing to make inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death and illnesses.

Belfast city councillor Micky Murray shared his condolences at the “utterly heartbreaking” news.

He said he had requested a meeting with council and festival representatives as he urged people not to speculate while police carry out their inquiries.

“I also wish for a full and speedy recovery for the other individuals who have been taken to the hospital and are reported to have attended the festival as well,” Mr Murray said.

“Festivals are meant to be safe spaces for people to celebrate their love of music and express themselves, no-one expects such a tragic incident to occur in this environment.

“The circumstances of the situation remain unclear, and as a representative on Belfast City Council, I have requested an urgent meeting with council officers and representatives from Emerge festival.

“I urge people not to speculate, as the police have stated that inquiries are still ongoing.” - Additional reporting PA