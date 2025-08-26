Lebanon could turn into Gaza without UN peacekeeping force, ex-Defence Forces chief says

An armoured vehicle from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. Photograph: Rabih Daher/AFP via Getty Images

Lebanon could turn into Gaza from a security point of view if peacekeeping forces do not remain, former Defence Forces chief of staff Mark Mellett has warned.

His comments come ahead of Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris meeting his French counterpart on Tuesday to discuss efforts to renew the mandate for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) peacekeeping mission in south Lebanon that is due to expire this week.

The mission was established in 1978 with the purpose of confirming the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and restoring peace and security.

The UN Security Council is to vote this week on whether or not to renew the mandate for another year. Ireland, along with Lebanon, has been lobbying its international counterparts to renew the mission in the face of opposition from Israel and the US.

A French compromise proposal would extend Unifil’s mandate for another year before transferring duties to the Lebanese Armed Forces. Around 350 Irish troops are stationed in Lebanon, making it the largest Defence Forces overseas mission.

Mr Mellett on Tuesday said Lebanon would find itself in “very difficult territory” if the UN mission was not renewed.

“The difference between Gaza and Lebanon is the United Nations and the mandate that force has,” he said.

“Every country has a right of self-defence, but it’s not unlimited. The threat must be imminent and the response must be necessary and proportionate. What we’re seeing in Gaza clearly does not meet those thresholds.”

He said there had been war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Gaza. “I fear that if the Unifil mandate is not renewed we’re in a real grave danger of seeing a similar circumstance in southern Lebanon.”

Mr Mellett said he had no doubt there would be war in south Lebanon without a renewed Unifil mandate.

“Lebanon has a very, very weak military at present. It really needs to be reconstituted and reinforced so it can actually hold its capacity to deal with actors such as Hizbullah and others.”

Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs Thomas Byrne said it is vital that Unifil continues its work.

“We are very, very concerned for stability, peace, security in the area of Lebanon that Unifil operates in,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“And I think that it’s important that the mandate does continue. Ireland is strongly advocating for that in discussions with members of the security council.”

Mr Byrne acknowledged that the support of the US is critical for the renewal of the mandate. “And that’s why I think France is engaged in very, very active discussions with the US.”

He added: “We’ve 300 troops there – 47 Irish troops over the years have died in Lebanon as well. So there’s been a huge commitment from the State, from individuals and their families to this situation.”

Behind-the-scenes discussions are continuing at the UN while the security council is expected to take a vote on the mandate on Wednesday.

Last week, the current Defence Force’s Chief of Staff, Lieut Gen Rossa Mulcahy, said he believes the mission will likely be renewed “in some way, shape or form”.

However, he said any decision would be for the Government. “We’ll advise the Government and then the Government will decide.”