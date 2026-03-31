Wet and windy Easter weekend in store, with chance of wintry showers

Conditions will be 'blustery' at times over the coming days, Met Éireann has forecast. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA wire

Weather conditions are set to turn wet and windy during the Easter weekend, with a chance of wintry showers, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster said a “mobile Atlantic regime” looks set to dominate later this week, with areas of low pressure bringing rain and “blustery” conditions at times.

Although there is still a degree of uncertainty for Good Friday, current indications suggest it will be a windy day with strong winds and gales on western and northwestern coasts.

This will bring a chance of wave overtopping, alongside rain and showers, the forecaster warned.

Highest temperatures of between 11 and 15 degrees are expected, before dipping to lows of 3 to 8 degrees on Friday night.

Clear spells and showers are forecast early on Friday night, becoming cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle through the night.

Met Éireann added there is potential for a “spell of wet and windy” weather on Saturday. Although highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees are expected during the day, it will “quickly” become cold during the evening, it said.

On Saturday night, rain will give way to clear spells and scattered showers, mainly in the west and northwest.

Some of these showers may turn wintry as temperatures fall to between 0 and 3 degrees, the forecaster said, adding it will be “blustery”.

Although there is uncertainty in the forecast, it looks like Easter Sunday will be “cool and blustery” with sunny spells and scattered showers, it said.

Conditions could turn wet and windy again on Sunday night into Monday, the forecaster added.

Before then, Tuesday is expected to be generally cloudy with patches of light rain or drizzle. A few “sunny breaks” will develop at times while highest temperatures of between 11 and 14 degrees are forecast.

Cloudy conditions are set to continue on Wednesday, while patchy drizzle and mist will be followed by rain later in the morning.

This will develop in the northwest before it slowly moves southeast throughout the day, becoming lighter and patchy as it does.

Dry weather, including sunny spells, will follow. Although afternoon highs of 10 to 14 degrees are forecast, it will become cooler as the rain clears, Met Éireann said.

Lowest temperatures of -2 to 2 degrees are expected on Wednesday night, with frost, mist and fog possible.

Thursday is likely to be a “chilly” and mostly cloudy day, with the south and east of the country benefiting from the “best of any sunny spells”.

Mist and fog will clear during the morning, while outbreaks of rain will develop in the west.

These outbreaks will move towards the east throughout the day, though some parts may stay dry.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees are expected on Thursday.