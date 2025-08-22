Island-hopping venture unveiled with unique perspective on Ireland’s Atlantic outposts

The islanders of Inishturk and Clare Island in Co Mayo have created a new island-hopping adventure which offers a unique view of life on Ireland’s Atlantic outposts.

From lobster fishing to cracking crab claws, hand-weaving to sea swimming, sipping whiskey aged at sea to gliding along the byways and boreens on e-bikes, the island escape is steeped in the realities and culture of life on the edge, and will be run by the islanders themselves.

“We want visitors to feel like part of the community and to take away something deeper than just photos,” says Clare Island resident Anna Deegan. She is co-ordinating the initiative with Inishturk’s island development manager Sinéad Cahalan.

Inishturk islander Richard O'Toole builds a currach, continuing the legacy of boat building that has shaped generations.

With both islands having historic connections and being accessed from the mainland of Roonagh Pier – 7km beyond Louisburgh – the adventure pilot phase offers three packages during September. It aims to expand the two islands’ attractiveness to visitor and lengthen their tourism season.

The price of the two-night Atlantic Island Experience starts at €670 but includes meals, activities, ferry transport and accommodation. Indeed, accommodation on Inishturk is in two modular houses owned by the community, while Clare Island’s array of B&Bs will be host to guests for the second day and night.

“By inviting visitors to explore at a slower pace, to meet islanders, hear their stories, and experience the rhythm of daily life, we’re offering more than just a holiday. We’re creating space for understanding of the culture, the landscape, and the resilience that defines island living,” says Sinéad Cahalan.

“Each island has its own character, from the raw beauty of the cliffs to the warmth of a kitchen conversation, but they share a strong sense of pride, humour, and an openness that makes people feel welcome, even for a short time,” she adds.

Likening the experience to “stepping into a living culture”, Cahalan says fisherman Jack Heanue’s activity perfectly encapsulates this.

“I’ve been fishing around Inishturk most of my life, pulling pots, watching tides, and hoping the lobsters are feeling generous. For the demonstration, I will bring people out and show them how we do it here: how the pots work, what we bait them with, and maybe a few stories and a bit of craic along the way,” says Heanue.

Back on terra firma, Bríd Heanue will then give a crab claw preparation demonstration in the community club’s Caher View Restaurant.

“It will be great fun showing visitors the skill in cracking our freshly caught crab claws and then allowing our guests to enjoy a seafood-inspired lunch made with the same local ingredients we grew up on,” she says.

As a long-time community activist and worker, she observes that this is “all about sharing what we have, and making sure it stays alive for the next generation”.

A weaving demonstration with Beth Moran on Clare Island, off Co Mayo.

Down the bay on Clare Island, master weaver Beth Moran has had a busy summer at her studio and workshop, Ballytoughey Loom.

Her skills and artistry in weaving, warping, dyeing and spinning home-grown lichens and sheep’s wool have led the long-time resident’s rugs to be presented to King Charles and Queen Camilla, and former presidents Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese.

Moran says she is really looking forward to participating in the initiative.

“It opens up a dialogue not only on our own island but also with our neighbouring island of Inishturk. Networking is a vital part of tourism and being part of a community-led project is a good way to do it. It gives a sense of helping each other out by sharing, and for me, everything begins in community,” says Moran.

Meanwhile, her next-door neighbour, Ciara Cullen, whose organic farm provides much of the produce for her Stone Barn Cafe, is also another participant, while there are other food options down at the Quay at The Oven trailer and at the community centre.

Guests at a tasting of Clare Island's sea-aged whiskey on the terrace, overlooking the Atlantic and Clew Bay.

For a sup of the crathur, Carl O’Grady of Clare Island Whiskey – aged to the rhythms of the tides in barrels in a boat that was once the little ferry to the island – will tell a few island tales about pirate queen Granuaile.

This programme is supported by Fáilte Ireland under the aegis of the Clew Bay Destination Experience Development Plan, which supports the promotion of sustainable tourism. More information can be found at atlanticislandescapes.com.