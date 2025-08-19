Ireland

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Co Mayo on Sunday

In separate incident, Garda motorcyclist involved in collision in Dublin on Tuesday

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
A motorcyclist has died in hospital following a collision in Co Mayo on Sunday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Tim O'Brien
Tue Aug 19 2025 - 17:13

A man has died in hospital following a collision between his motorbike and a car in Co Mayo on Sunday.

In separate incidents, a Garda motorcyclist is being treated in hospital in Dublin after a collision with a car in Dundrum on Tuesday, and a man in his 20s is in a serious condition after his scrambler collided with a street light in Ashtown.

Sunday’s crash happened at Castlebar Road, Newport, at about 4.50pm. The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to Mayo University Hospital where he subsequently died.

No injuries to others were reported. A man aged in his 60s was later arrested in connection with the incident and subsequently released without charge pending further investigations.

READ MORE

Ireland not a ‘truly rich’ country, according to The Economist

‘Do you realise I am Irish and we’d never put up with this?’

Sinn Féin may reject commemorating the Normans, but there are some suspiciously Saxon names in its ranks

Defence Forces lost stash of high-calibre ammunition for several months, official documents show

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area of Castlebar Road, between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday 17th August 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

An appeal has also been made for witnesses to Tuesday’s crash, which occurred shortly before 10am. Gardaí said they and other emergency services were alerted to the incident involving a car and Garda motorcycle.

The on-duty Garda member was taken to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Welfare supports have been made available to the Garda by local management. No other injuries were reported.

The Upper Churchtown Road, Dundrum, which had been closed for a period of time, has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí further seek witnesses to the scrambler collision, which occurred on the Royal Canal Way, Ashtown Gate, Dublin 15 at about 5pm on Sunday.

The driver was removed to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown and later transferred to Beaumont, where he remains in a serious condition.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist