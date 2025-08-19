Motorcyclist dies following crash in Co Mayo on Sunday

A motorcyclist has died in hospital following a collision in Co Mayo on Sunday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man has died in hospital following a collision between his motorbike and a car in Co Mayo on Sunday.

In separate incidents, a Garda motorcyclist is being treated in hospital in Dublin after a collision with a car in Dundrum on Tuesday, and a man in his 20s is in a serious condition after his scrambler collided with a street light in Ashtown.

Sunday’s crash happened at Castlebar Road, Newport, at about 4.50pm. The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to Mayo University Hospital where he subsequently died.

No injuries to others were reported. A man aged in his 60s was later arrested in connection with the incident and subsequently released without charge pending further investigations.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area of Castlebar Road, between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday 17th August 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

An appeal has also been made for witnesses to Tuesday’s crash, which occurred shortly before 10am. Gardaí said they and other emergency services were alerted to the incident involving a car and Garda motorcycle.

The on-duty Garda member was taken to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Welfare supports have been made available to the Garda by local management. No other injuries were reported.

The Upper Churchtown Road, Dundrum, which had been closed for a period of time, has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí further seek witnesses to the scrambler collision, which occurred on the Royal Canal Way, Ashtown Gate, Dublin 15 at about 5pm on Sunday.

The driver was removed to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown and later transferred to Beaumont, where he remains in a serious condition.