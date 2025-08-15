Temperatures forecast to hit 26 degrees on Friday and during ‘muggy’ weekend

Anna Macdonald, from Glasnevin, Dublin, enjoys the hot weather on Tuesday in the city's Phoenix Park. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Friday is set to be another very warm day with highest temperatures ranging from 20 to 26 degrees.

It will be warmest in the midlands and south of the country, Met Éireann said.

Any mist patches are expected to clear on Friday morning to leave a mostly dry day with plenty of sunshine.

Friday night will be largely dry and clear with a few patches of mist and fog forming around dawn.

Isolated showers may develop near the southwest coast overnight, with lowest temperatures ranging from 10 to 14 degrees.

In general, the mild and humid conditions look set to continue over the weekend.

Ireland has been on the outer edge of a so-called “heat dome”, a large area of high pressure drawing in warm, dry air over continental Europe.

Many places are forecast to be dry on Saturday when highest temperatures will range from 21 to 26 degrees.

It will be breezier in Munster with moderate winds and thicker cloud pushing in from the southwest to other areas, bringing scattered showers.

[ When does a warm spell become heatwave? Opens in new window ]

The showers will edge further northeastwards over parts of Connacht and southwest Leinster in the evening.

Met Éireann said Saturday night would be “very mild and muggy” with temperatures no lower than 14 to 17 degrees.

Sunday will be another warm day with highest temperatures of 19 to 25 degrees.

It will start out dry and mostly sunny, but scattered showers are expected push in from the southwest during the morning.

Some showers could turn heavy and thundery during the afternoon and evening, Met Éireann said.

Forecasters said Monday would bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which could become thundery. Highest temperatures will reach 19 to 25 degrees.

Temperatures look set to remain higher than average next week, with a mix of sunny spells and showers.