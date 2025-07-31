Birth of rare endangered drill monkey at Fota is a first for Ireland

The baby drill monkey is carried by his mother Lewa at an enclosure at Fota Wildlife Park, Co Cork. Photograph: Michael O'Sullivan/OSM Photo

Fota Wildlife Park has announced the birth of an endangered male drill monkey, the first of its species to be born at the conservation facility as part of a European Endangered Breeding Programme.

The animal, who was born on July 18th, is the offspring of nine-year-old mother Lewa and 10-year-old father Ekona. Drills are a rare primate species closely related to mandrills.

Over the past 30 years, drill populations have declined by at least half. In the wild, they are found only in a limited range: Cross River State in Nigeria, southwestern Cameroon and Bioko Island in Equatorial Guinea.

There are about 3,000 to 4,000 drills left in the wild, a number which is decreasing due to habitat loss.

Fota’s lead ranger Teresa Power said the birth of the drill was a first for the Co Cork wildlife park and for Ireland.

“The drill is an incredibly rare and endangered species, so it’s a real privilege to be part of the conservation and care of the species,” she said.

“Lewa, the new mother, is doing an excellent job. She’s very protective, and the young male is nursing well. This is her first baby.

“For now, Lewa and the baby are being kept separate from the rest of the group, along with Banni, our younger female, who is both curious and attentive toward the new arrival.

“We’re hopeful that Banni may give birth herself later this year, and she’s already learning valuable maternal behaviours from observing Lewa.

“Visitors to Fota Wildlife Park may see the young monkey with his mother at the purpose-built drill habitat and island.”

Ms Power said drill infants were born with a distinctive black cap of hair, which they usually lost at about six months of age.

“They are quite precocious, too – we often see them trying to wander off as early as two weeks old. Lewa, however, is quick to pull him back and keep him close. We plan to reunite the group once the baby is a little bigger and more independent.”

Drills are large animals, with the males weighing around 33kg. They are powerfully built with large canine teeth and feature a range of colours such as lilac, blue, pink and purple on their rumps.

Fota is asking the public to help name the new monkey by submitting their suggestion on the wildlife park’s website.