‘A sham trial process’: Mother of Seán Rooney criticises Lebanese court

The prosecution of a group of men for the death of Private Seán Rooney, the Irish peacekeeper murdered in Lebanon in 2022, was a “sham” and not reflective of justice, the soldier’s mother has said.

Natasha Rooney issued the strongly-worded statement on Thursday following the conviction of seven men for Pte Rooney’s killing by a Lebanese military court earlier in the week.

Pte Rooney (24) and three other Irish peacekeepers, who were serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) mission in south Lebanon, were driving to Beruit airport when their UN-marked vehicle came under attack.

On Monday one of the men involved in the attack, Muhammad Ayyad, was sentenced to death in absentia. Another six men were given short prison sentences or small fines.

Ayyad, who fired a gun into Pte Rooney’s vehicle during the attack in the village of Al-Aqbiya in south Lebanon, was granted bail by the court early in 2023 for medical reasons.

Ayyad was expected to appear at the court hearing on Monday but did not show up. He remains at large.

He is a member of Hizbullah, which has been designated a terrorist organisation by the EU. The group has denied responsibility for the attack.

The other accused showed up to the court on Monday, having missed all previous court dates.

Ms Rooney, from Donegal, was critical of several aspects of the case, as well as the approach of the Irish Government.

“Whilst I am restricted in what I can say due to the live proceedings, I cannot sit idly by and let the truth get lost in the hysteria,” she said in a statement issued by solicitor Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law.

“What happened in Lebanon was not justice. What happened in Lebanon is unreflective of what we regard as a trial process.”

Ms Rooney said the case was heard in less than half a day “with little to no information being disclosed or challenged in open court”.

“Instead, we are forced to believe the answers provided by a Lebanese justice system, which from the outset has failed to hold those responsible to account.”

The court proceedings have caused extreme disappointment and heartbreak to the Rooney family, she said.

The hearing was originally due to take place in September but was brought forward with minimal notice, which caused the family unforeseen pressures, she said.

“The verdict in reality is nothing more than a headline to the Lebanese authorities who masquerade this sham trial process as a semblance of justice for my son,” Ms Rooney said.

Ayyad is untraceable, she said. “Not only did he not appear for his trial, but it is clear that he might never appear.”

Ms Rooney asked what country would sentence those involved in the murder of a peacekeeper to monetary fines.

“To the Lebanese courts, assisting in the murder of my son is worth nothing more than 1,200 dollars. Whilst hurt and disappointed, I expected nothing less from a government that is run hand in glove with a terrorist organisation.”

She also criticised the “fake news and false narratives” that have circulated about Pte Rooney’s death, including claims it occurred after he took a “wrong turn” while driving to Beirut airport.

These claims are part of a concerted effort to “shift the focus” regarding the incident, she said.

The response of Irish Government officials to the verdict could be read “as one of victory for justice”, she said. “Again whilst such utterances are disappointing, they are unsurprising.”

Referring to Tánaiste Simon Harris, she said he should have spoken to her first “before seeking to speak for me, in his public statements.”

She also criticised the flying of Hizbullah flags during a protest outside Government buildings in November 2024. These flags were flown alongside of the tricolour, which Pte Rooney died in the name of, Ms Rooney said.

“I am, however, not angry. I am determined. My son died trying to protect his three comrades as he made all efforts to escape an armed gang who had surrounded their vehicle and fired their shots. He dedicated his entire life to protect those of his three friends,” she said.

“In his name, I will dedicate every bone in my body to ensure justice for Seán, and to highlight the uncomfortable truths about the systematic failings by the United Nations, the Irish Defence Forces and the Lebanese Justice system.

“That is the very least I owe my son Seán. It is the very least I owe Seán’s comrades.”