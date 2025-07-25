Fermanagh: Crowds expected at vigil for mother and children killed in shooting

Fermanagh shooting victims: Vanessa Whyte with her children Sara Rutledge and James Rutledge who died following a shooting in Co Fermanagh. Photograph: PSNI/PA

Crowds are expected to turn out for a community vigil in memory of a woman and her two children who died following a shooting in Co Fermanagh on Wednesday.

Tributes have been paid to Vanessa Whyte (45) who was originally from Co Clare, as a highly valued veterinary surgeon at the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Enniskillen Royal Grammar School principal Elizabeth Armstrong described the Rutledge children, James (14) and Sara, (13), as “two vibrant and much-valued” pupils.

Flowers, teddy bears and an Arsenal football top with written notes have been laid close to scene in Drummeer Road in Maguiresbridge.

A book of condolence is being opened at Maguiresbridge Primary School from 11am-9pm on Friday and Saturday 11am to 5pm, which James and Sara attended, ahead of the vigil on Friday evening.

A fourth person, a man who was a member of the same household, remains in a serious condition in hospital in Belfast following the incident.

A murder investigation has been launched and police said a triple murder and attempted suicide is one line of inquiry being pursued.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the level of the tragedy is “overwhelming”.

“Everybody I have been speaking to finds it very hard to convey what they really feel, deep in their hearts because there are moments in life that really do stop us in our tracks, and certainly for me, this feels like one of those moments,” she told the BBC.

“People are really stunned and tears have been shed for this beautiful family. You only have to think about Vanessa, a young mother, her two gorgeous children, a whole life ahead of them, and that has all now been cut short.”

On Thursday, the North’s chief veterinary officer, Brian Dooher, said Ms Whyte was a “highly respected member of the Daera veterinary services and animal health group, a devoted mother and an active member of her local community”.

“Many of us had the privilege of knowing Vanessa personally and she was hugely admired by all those who came across her,” he said. “The loss we feel today is immense and it has profoundly affected us.”

Ms Whyte was from Barefield, Co Clare, attended secondary school in Coláiste Muire in Ennis and moved to Fermanagh several years ago.

The Village Rural Development Association who have organised the book of condolence, said they want to provide an opportunity for people to come together and support each other.

In a statement on social media they said: “The Village Rural Development Association feel it is important that our close-knit community have an opportunity come together and support each other at this difficult time.

“The governors of Maguiresbridge Primary School (which James and Sara attended) have kindly agreed to allow us the use of their facilities over the coming days.

“Everyone welcome. This is an opportunity for our village to stand together in the face of such grief.”- PA