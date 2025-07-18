Ireland

Hundreds of potentially unsafe baby products removed by top online retailers after consumer protection sweep

Officials across European Union even found recalled products listed for sale during their safety and compliance checks

Irish safety officers issued 72 of the EU’s 252 takedown orders. File image. Photograph: Getty
Conor Pope
Fri Jul 18 2025 - 15:59

A co-ordinated sweep of some of the world’s biggest online retailers – including Amazon, Temu and Shein – by consumer groups across Europe has led to hundreds of potentially unsafe baby products being taken off the market.

The authorities, including the State’s Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), examined 1,741 items as part of exercise examining baby products for sale on online marketplaces. It followed the introduction of new product safety legislation last December.

Following the sweeps, conducted in April and May, 252 takedown orders were sent to the online marketplaces regarding listings that failed to meet minimum safety and compliance information requirements or featured products that had already been recalled from the market.

CCPC safety officers issued 72 of the European Union’s 252 takedown orders, targeting baby carriers, slings and walkers. All 72 listings were removed from Amazon, Shein, Etsy, eBay, Fruugo and Joom following the requests.

Officers analysed the listings for compliance with minimum product safety information rules, which require clear details of the manufacturer and EU responsible person to be displayed. This information is crucial for the protection of babies and children from dangerous or faulty products.

“Many parents turn to online marketplaces for convenience when buying baby products and they deserve to know that the item is safe,” CCPC chairman Brian McHugh said.

“Our product-safety officers issue recalls for tens of thousands of items every year and traceability is critically important. Online marketplaces have a duty to be transparent about what they’re selling and provide contact details in the event a product is unsafe.”

He said the CCPC was “pleased that the online marketplaces co-operated when we contacted them and the listings were taken down promptly”.

“The work of our officers in collaboration with colleagues across EU has stopped hundreds of potentially unsafe products being offered for sale to Irish consumers,” Mr McHugh said.

Conor Pope

Conor Pope

Conor Pope is Consumer Affairs Correspondent, Pricewatch Editor