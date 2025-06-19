Dodgy boxes: Could I get in trouble for owning one after recent court cases?

Sky, which streams subscription sports and other premium content, is often at the centre in the war on illegal dodgy boxes. Photograph: iStock

Dodgy boxes are back in the news are they?

They are, for a couple of reasons. A man appeared before Trim District Court on Wednesday charged with selling the boxes and other technical equipment that had the potential to deprive Sky Television of almost €750,000 in revenue, the court was told. He was jailed for 3½ years.

Separately, and almost simultaneously, the same broadcaster alleged during a High Court hearing that another man may have earned up to €450,000 a year from operating a different dodgy service.

So these dodgy boxes are definitely illegal are they?

They are and they aren’t. The dodgy boxes – or Android boxes, which is what they are properly called – are not at all illegal.

What do you mean?

Android is an entirely legitimate operating system that runs on multiple technologies including phones, tablets and Fire Sticks.

But if Android boxes are legit, why are all these people coming before the courts?

The boxes are fine, but they can allow people to do illegal things. Apps can be easily installed that allow people to stream copyrighted content from the internet on to their televisions, tablets or phones. The people who are ending up in court are the ones selling the boxes preloaded with the dodgy apps and selling codes that give access to the platforms where copyrighted content can be found.

Could a humble dodgy box owner get into trouble? I am asking for a friend.

Well, Sky Ireland chief executive JD Buckley said this week that the company “continuously evolves our investigative strategies to crack down on illegal streaming and protect consumers from risks including malware, fraud and identity theft. Further action will follow with consequences for those identified as operating illegal services and for those who watch them.”

Consequence? Those who watch them? Sounds worrying.

It does seem to suggest Sky would target end users of the boxes, but that may be a stretch. Knowingly circumventing restrictions and accessing copyrighted content could leave people exposed to prosecution for sure, but there are hundreds of thousands of dodgy box owners out there. Ireland’s courts service, already groaning under the strain of its caseload, would probably not be delighted by moves against all of those watching copyrighted content for free.

Garda sources have even expressed doubt the force would have jurisdiction when it comes to the use of such boxes, suggesting it would be a civil, rather than criminal, matter.

And this is all a Sky thing is it?

No, not at all. Sky is a key player in Irish broadcast and is the pre-eminent broadcaster of many hugely popular sports, including the English Premier League. Many, many people unwilling to pay the monthly subscription costs or pay-per-view charges use the dodgy boxes to access the content for free, which is why Sky is often found front and centre in the war on illegal streamers. But there is a broader umbrella group also fighting against the tide of streamers.

And who are they?

They are called the Federation Against Copyright Theft (Fact) and they have taken multiple actions against dodgy box operators in recent years. It says many consumers are unaware that piracy networks are often linked to organised crime, with their profits potentially funding other illegal activities.

The London-based group, has said they have been successful in shutting down thousands of prohibited streams, and have brought about the demise of services for those using the illegal operations. Social media profiles selling dodgy boxes have also disappeared while subscriptions have been terminated and paid settlements agreed.

So that is the end of streamers is it?

Hmm, it seems unlikely that the thousands of Irish homes that access movies, TV programmes and sport are just going to stop. The war on pirated content appears to be a long way from over.