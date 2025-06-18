Man jailed for selling ‘dodgy boxes’ with estimated loss to Sky of almost €750,000

Daniel Oleskow appeared at Trim Circuit Court accused of selling the boxes, which provide unauthorised access to TV channels and streaming services. Photograph: Laura Hutton/The Irish Times

A 47-year-old Polish man was jailed for three years for selling “dodgy boxes” and other technical equipment that had the potential to deprive Sky of almost €750,000 in revenue.

Daniel Oleskow, who has been resident in Ireland since 2007 but is of no fixed abode, appeared at Trim Circuit Court on Wednesday, accused of selling the boxes, which provide unauthorised access to TV channels and streaming services. The offences were alleged to have occurred in 2018.

Det Gda Pat Muldowney told the court that he searched a shop named Mediatech at Brews Hill, Navan and found 586 decoders, 18 USB sticks, 18 micro cards, 47 Sky remote controls, and 198 low noise blockers.

On April 3rd, 2018, he arrested the defendant and charged him with copyright breaches. The defendant initially denied committing any offence but in a subsequent interview admitted selling the boxes and equipment.

READ MORE

All the equipment seized represented a total loss of revenue to Sky TV of €746,760, Gda Muldowney said. The defendant was not an agent for Sky and did not have authorisation to have the equipment. The defendant told him he had bought the equipment “in a market”.

The court was told that defendant had 27 previous convictions for various offences and was currently serving a sentence.

Defending barrister Shane Kelly said that while Oleskow’s brother, who lived outside this jurisdiction, was a partner in the business, he did not take an active role in the shop. Mr Kelly said there was no camouflage in operating the shop and no underhandedness, and his client felt he was running a legitimate business.

Judge John Martin commented: “He wasn’t a Sky agent and he was in possession of dodgy boxes and he thought that was legitimate? That’s like saying I didn’t realise when I broke into a person’s house that that was wrong until I was charged with it. There was a degree of recklessness.”

Mr Kelly said his client now realised he was wrong and he was asking for leniency. He had three children from two relationships.

Separately, Det Gda James Morris told the court that he had recovered drugs valued at €63,049 from the defendant’s then home on February 19th last year.

On the “dodgy boxes” charges, Judge Martin sentenced the defendant to three years’ imprisonment dating from October 4th last. On charges relating to the sale or supply of drugs, he sentenced him to 2½ years, consecutive to the three years. He suspended the last 12 months of the second sentence.