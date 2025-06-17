Naas named Ireland’s Best Kept Town in all-island competition

Earlier this week Naas was named the cleanest town in Ireland by the Irish Business Against Litter association. File photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

Naas, Co Kildare, has been named Ireland’s Best Kept Town, beating competition from Derry, Omagh in Co Tyrone, and Carrigaline in Co Cork in the large urban centre category.

Towns and villages across the island were assessed on the level of public cleanliness and facilities, the outward appearance of roads and buildings and the quality of local wildlife.

Earlier this week Naas was named the cleanest town in Ireland by the Irish Business Against Litter association, a title it has won three times since 2020. The survey, conducted by An Taisce, made reference to a “spotless” Naas plaza and “a much cared for” canal bank.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Ireland’s Best Kept Town competition, a cross-Border initiative between the Supervalu TidyTowns competition in the Republic and the Northern Ireland Amenity Council’s Best Kept awards.

Buncrana, Co Donegal, was named the island’s best kept large town, beating Rush, Co Dublin and Comber, Co Down. Royal Hillsborough, Co Down, won the small town category ahead of Carlingford, Co Louth; Bagenaldstown, Co Carlow; and Randalstown, Co Antrim.

Donaghmore, Co Tyrone, was named the best kept village – Eyeries, Co Cork and Riverstown, Co Sligo were nominees in the category.

Winners were announced today at a ceremony in Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park, with Minister for Rural and Community Development Dara Calleary saying “being nominated for these awards is an achievement in itself. It is a recognition of the efforts made by volunteers and local communities”.

“It is a testament to how local volunteers take ownership of their local areas and work to improve them,” he said.

Doreen Muskett, chairperson of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, said “these competitions continue to demonstrate the great pride that people have in their communities, North and South, and the hard work that is carried out by volunteers”.