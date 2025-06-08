Ireland

Child (7) dies after suffering ‘sudden heart condition’ on bouncy castle

Parents of Antony Perissato de Aguiar said their son had been ‘full of joy playing in a bouncy castle in a beautiful day’

The parents of Antony Perissato de Aguilar said they were 'devastated' following the death of their 'little man'. Photograph: Ri.ie
Olivia Kelleher
Sun Jun 08 2025 - 13:07

The death has been announced of a seven-year-old boy from Portlaoise, Co Laois, who died after he developed a sudden heart condition on a bouncy castle.

The parents of Antony Perissato de Aguilar of Maryborough Village posted on Rip.ie that they were “devastated” following the death of their “little man” Antony Perissato de Aguiar.

His parents, Raphael and Karla, said that Antony died unexpectedly and peacefully at the Crumlin Hospital on June 4th.

“Antony was healthy and full of joy playing in a bouncy castle in a beautiful day when he suffered from a sudden heart condition.

“Dad, Raphael, and Mom, Karla, are very blessed to have Antony as their child and he will be forever missed by his little brother, Gianlucca, his cousin, Isaac, his beloved grandparents, Sandra, Rogerio, Maeli, Carlos and Solange, and his many friends from our Brazilian community, his school, Scoil Bhride and his after-school, After the Bell.”

Antony will lie in repose at Keegan’s Funeral Home, Portlaoise, on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm with prayers at 3pm. A private cremation will take place on Monday.

