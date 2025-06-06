Young people more likely to stay in if it’s raining, but it’s not a problem for those in their sixties

Twenty per cent of respondents said unreliable public transport limited their time spent in nature. Photograph: Getty Images

Four out of 10 young people say bad weather is an obstacle to spending more time outside. This is in contrast to those in their 60s, who are more likely to venture out in hail or shine.

The data has been provided by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) in a new study, entitled Recreation in Nature – How We Spent Summer 2024. It drew on responses from 3,916 people, which were compiled between June and August of last year.

Forty per cent of people aged 16-29 cited bad weather as an obstacle to getting out and about, compared to just eight per cent of those aged 60-69.

Nine out of 10 people report that they feel happier after spending time in nature, the data shows.

Around 60 per cent of people spent time in nature for physical health and exercise, while 55 per cent did so for mental health reasons.

Urban green spaces were the most visited type of ecosystem in 2024, with 63 per cent of people visiting them at least once a week. The CSO classifies an urban greenspace as a public park, sports ground or a green on a housing estate.

Twenty-one per cent of people living in rural areas reported that a lack of safe footpaths prevented them from spending more time in nature. Just eight per cent of people in urban areas cited this problem.

Lack of reliable public transport was also a barrier to spending time in nature, as indicated by 20 per cent of respondents. Thirty-six per cent of younger people cited it as a barrier, compared with 11 per cent of those aged 60-69.

Nova Sharkey, statistician in the ecosystem accounts section of the CSO, said the survey was “aimed at getting a better understanding of how people in Ireland enjoy our natural environment”.

The findings will also inform related national policy initiatives.