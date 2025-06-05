Spring 2025 was warmest and driest on record, Met Éireann says

Groups sitting beside a pond in St Stephen's Green park in Dublin last month during what was the warmest and driest spring on record. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The spring of 2025 was Ireland’s warmest and sunniest since records began 126 years ago.

An average temperature of 10.62 degrees was recorded across the State, a full 1.5 degrees above the long-term average for the years between 1991 and 2020. The previous warmest spring was recorded in 1945.

Out of the 25 official Met Éireann weather stations, 23 recorded their warmest spring. Dunsany in Co Meath had its second warmest and Dublin Airport had its joint third warmest.

Four stations – Oak Park, Co Carlow, Moore Park, Co Cork, Athenry, Co Galway and Casement, Co Dublin – have now had their warmest spring on record for three consecutive years, with two other stations, Roches Point, Co Cork and Markree, Co Sligo, having their warmest spring for two consecutive years.

READ MORE

The meteorological spring months of March, April and May were characterised by long periods of a blocking high-pressure zone which brought a lot of sunshine.

This, along with predominantly easterly winds due to the high-pressure systems often setting up just to the north of Ireland and the UK, led to sea surface temperatures to the south and west of Ireland reaching record highs during April and May.

Spring temperatures ranged from 1.1 degrees above normal at Dublin Airport to 2.2 degrees above normal at Newport, Co Mayo.

The season’s highest temperature, 25.9 degrees, was recorded at Athenry on April 30th.

High pressure and clear skies led to all but one weather station in the State having record amounts of spring sunshine, with the exception of Valentia Observatory in Co Kerry, which had its second-sunniest spring on record.

Many places experienced droughts during the spring, with 20 stations having dry spells from April 26th to May 22nd. Eleven stations had absolute droughts – a period of 15 or more consecutive days with less than 0.2mm rain on each - between April 26th and May 22nd.

The percentage of monthly rainfall values ranged from 31 per cent at Roches Point, Co Cork to 104 per cent at Finner, Co Donegal.