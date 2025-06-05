Maureen Walsh, mother of music manager Louis, remembered as an ‘extraordinary woman’ at funeral Mass

Westlife member Shane Filan (centre) and his wife Gillian speak to Louis Walsh at the funeral of his mother Maureen Walsh in the Church of the Holy Family, Kiltimagh, Co Mayo, on Thursday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Maureen Walsh, the mother of music manager Louis Walsh, was remembered at her funeral Mass as an “extraordinary” person who left an “incredible mark” on the lives of many.

Figures from the world of music, including Westlife members Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne, and singers Dana and Michael English, joined the Walsh family in Co Mayo on Thursday to celebrate the 94-year-old’s life.

English, who was Ms Walsh’s favourite country singer, performed a selection of hymns during the Mass at the Church of the Holy Family in Kiltimagh.

In a eulogy, one of Ms Walsh’s daughter, Sara Keogh, described her mother as an “extraordinary” woman who left an “incredible mark” on her eight children.

“We had a great upbringing. We wanted for nothing. She pushed us to make the best of ourselves – she didn’t do a bad job, I think,” she added.

Ms Keogh recalled her mother going to work in the 1970s for the Western Care Association, which provides services to people with intellectual disabilities.

“This gave her a new lease of life,” she told mourners. “She loved every minute of it. This was where she made some of her best friends in life.”

Her son Frank Walsh told mourners his mother was “a woman of great strength, loyalty and grace”.

“She was hardworking, had great faith and found joy in the simple things,” he said.

The simple things she loved included watching GAA matches, set dancing, fancy dress, country music and playing cards games such as 25 and bridge.

Chief celebrant Fr Michael Quinn said Ms Walsh’s death would be an immense loss for her eight children, 20 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He said she was a person of great faith, with a particular devotion to Padre Pio.

Among the gifts brought to the altar were Ms Walsh’s Rosary beads, a picture of Padre Pio, a Mayo flag, a rolling pin, a family photograph, a transistor radio and a copy of her favourite magazine, Ireland’s Own.