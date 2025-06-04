Truck driver (50) hospitalised after driving into Co Roscommon house

A truck driver in his 50s has been taken to hospital after driving into a house in Co Roscommon on Wednesday morning.

The truck collided with a house at Grange More in Boyle at about 10.10am, breaching the wall and becoming wedged under the living room ceiling.

The sole occupant of the house at the time was not injured in the crash, a Garda spokesman said.

Emergency services attended the scene shortly after the collision and transported the truck driver to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the collision to come forward.

People on the R361 at Grange More between 9.45am and 10.15am with camera footage are asked to make this available to gardaí.