Man in 80s dies in fire at house in Co Westmeath

A man in his 80s has died following a housefire in the Gilbertstown area near Castlepollard in Co Westmeath.

It is understood the fire broke out in the kitchen area of the house.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at about 1am on Wednesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Gardaí are investigating but it is understood that foul play is not suspected.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Alfie Devine extended his condolences “to the deceased man’s family, friends and neighbours.”