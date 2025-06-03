Ireland

Woman killed in road traffic collision in Donegal

The woman (70s) died after a collision near Milford on Friday

21/07/2017 -- Generic Garda traffic accident road signs search words crash collision Gardai road block Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
A woman has died after a road traffic collision in Donegal. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Ronan McGreevy
Tue Jun 03 2025 - 09:37

A woman in her seventies has been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Donegal.

She died after the incident on the R245 at Bunlin Bridge, Milford, Co Donegal on Friday evening.

The collision, involving a car and a van, occurred at approximately 7.30pm.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem examination took place.

READ MORE

The male driver of the van, aged in his 50s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

The woman’s death was the only road traffic fatality of the bank holiday weekend.

By contrast two people died on Irish roads over the May bank holiday weekend, three were killed over Easter and three more during the February bank holiday weekend.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times