Woman killed in road traffic collision in Donegal

A woman in her seventies has been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Donegal.

She died after the incident on the R245 at Bunlin Bridge, Milford, Co Donegal on Friday evening.

The collision, involving a car and a van, occurred at approximately 7.30pm.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem examination took place.

The male driver of the van, aged in his 50s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

The woman’s death was the only road traffic fatality of the bank holiday weekend.

By contrast two people died on Irish roads over the May bank holiday weekend, three were killed over Easter and three more during the February bank holiday weekend.