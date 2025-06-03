Two people have died following a house fire in the Connemara area of Co Galway.
The fire broke out at a property near Casla, a village between Inverin and Carraroe, at about 6am.
Three units of the County Galway Fire Service along with fire personnel from Galway city attended the scene.
A forensic examination of the cottage is being carried out.
Two people die following house fire in Connemara
The two dead are believed to have been the only occupants of the cottage at the time.
In a statement, An Garda Síochana said: “Gardaí and fire services are currently at the scene of a house fire in Glenicmurrin, Co Galway. The alarm was raised after 6am this morning.
“The scene is preserved and no further information is available at this time.”
