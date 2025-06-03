Ireland

Two people die following house fire in Connemara

Galway County Council firefighters fought the blaze at a cottage outside Carna

Three units of the County Galway Fire Service along with fire personnel from Galway city are at the scene Stock photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times
Ronan McGreevy
Tue Jun 03 2025 - 10:11

Two people have died following a house fire in the Connemara area of Co Galway.

The fire broke out at a property near Casla, a village between Inverin and Carraroe, at about 6am.

Three units of the County Galway Fire Service along with fire personnel from Galway city attended the scene.

A forensic examination of the cottage is being carried out.

The two dead are believed to have been the only occupants of the cottage at the time.

In a statement, An Garda Síochana said: “Gardaí and fire services are currently at the scene of a house fire in Glenicmurrin, Co Galway. The alarm was raised after 6am this morning.

“The scene is preserved and no further information is available at this time.”

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times