Two people die following house fire in Connemara

Two people have died following a house fire in the Connemara area of Co Galway.

The fire broke out at a property near Casla, a village between Inverin and Carraroe, at about 6am.

Three units of the County Galway Fire Service along with fire personnel from Galway city attended the scene.

A forensic examination of the cottage is being carried out.

The two dead are believed to have been the only occupants of the cottage at the time.

In a statement, An Garda Síochana said: “Gardaí and fire services are currently at the scene of a house fire in Glenicmurrin, Co Galway. The alarm was raised after 6am this morning.

“The scene is preserved and no further information is available at this time.”

More to follow