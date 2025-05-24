Ireland weather: Rain en route and temperatures set to fall, Met Éireann says

Walkers on the bank of the Boyne River in Trim, Co Meath. Photograph: Alan Betson

Rain is coming and temperatures are set to fall to closer to the norm for this time of year, Met Éireann has said.

The forecaster said Saturday will be a cloudy day with patches of light rain, drizzle and mist early on.

A spell of more persistent rain will extend from the southwest in the afternoon, with sunny spells and showers following in the evening. Some of the showers will be heavy and thundery in the west and northwest. Conditions are set to remain humid, with high temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees.

Overnight there will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, some heavy in the northwest.

READ MORE

Sunday is to be a cooler and fresher day with some sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures will be in the region of 11 to 16 degrees, with fresh and gusty westerly winds to be strong at times on Atlantic coasts. Showers will continue Sunday night, most persistent in the north and west.

Monday is to be another unsettled day, with showers spreading across the island from the Atlantic and high temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Tuesday is to be cloudy, wet and breezy again on Tuesday, with some sunny spells and high temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Showers and longer spells of rain are forecast on Wednesday, easing through the day with some spells of sunshine in between.