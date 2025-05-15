Inquest into Danielle McLaughlin’s death in India to take place in Donegal

Danielle McLaughlin, from Buncrana in Co Donegal, was found dead in a field in Goa in March 2017. Photograph supplied by family

An inquest is to be held into the death of Danielle McLaughlin, the 28-year-old Buncrana, Co Donegal, woman who was murdered in India in 2017.

News of the decision to hold an inquest was confirmed in a statement from the McLaughlin family, released by Derry- based human rights solicitor Desmond Doherty.

Ms McLaughlin was raped and killed in Goa, India, in March 2017. Following her death an eight-year trial led to the conviction of Vikat Bhagat, 31, who was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Ms McLaughlin’s mother Andrea Brannigan thanked the Donegal coroner Dr Denis McCauley for confirming an inquest would now be opened.

In the statement Ms Brannigan said: “I understand and appreciate that the circumstances of Danielle’s case, and the fact that she was killed when abroad, makes her case exceptional.

“It is very heartening that the relevant authorities, here in Ireland, showed their compassion and care in agreeing to and supporting the requirement for an inquest to be held in Donegal, Danielle’s home, after the horrific events that ended her beautiful life thousands of miles away.”

Ms Brannigan said her solicitor had already begun transferring documentation that he holds in her daughter’s case to the coroner.

She said this documentation may assist the coroner and she was hopeful of a hearing in the months ahead.

Ms McLaughlin had previously spent time in India as a volunteer in an orphanage and was planning to learn to teach yoga while travelling.

She had turned 28 the month before her death at home in Buncrana, before returning to India. She was there two weeks when she was murdered.

The case endured lengthy delays before the guilty verdict was reached on February 14th of the rape and murder of Ms McLaughlin.