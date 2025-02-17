Man sentenced to life for rape and murder of Danielle McLaughlin in India

Vikat Bhagat was found guilty of the rape and murder of Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin, from Buncrana, Co Donegal in 2017, in Goa, India.

A man (31) has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of Co Donegal backpacker Danielle McLaughlin in 2017, according to local media.

Vikat Bhagat (31) was found guilty at the District and Sessions Court in south Goa on Friday. Prosecutors had asked that he face the death penalty.

Ms McLaughlin (28), from Buncrana, had travelled to Canacona, an area of Goa popular with holidaymakers, in March 2017 with a female friend from Australia.

They had been out celebrating Holi – a Hindu festival – at a nearby village on the day Ms McLaughlin died. Her body was found the next day by a farmer in a remote field.

A postmortem found cerebral damage and constriction of the neck had caused the death of the former Liverpool John Moores University student.

Bhagat was arrested within hours of the discovery and confessed immediately to the killing, but his trial took eight years to conclude.

Speaking to The Irish Times from Goa following Friday’s court hearing, Ms McLaughlin’s sister, Joleen McLaughlin Brannigan, said she had “no emotions whatsoever” for Bhagat.

She said all the family “care about is that justice was served today” given they had lost so many years awaiting a verdict.

“The whole process was frustrating. We never knew what was going to happen. It was overwhelming, but we are glad we got to this stage,” she said.

When asked if she believed Bhagat should face the death penalty, Ms McLaughlin Brannigan replied: “It’s up to the judge at the end of the day. We are just glad that he was found guilty. We are just glad that he will face the consequences of his actions.”

She praised the British and Irish embassies for their roles in the case. Danielle had travelled to India on a British passport.

“Since we have arrived in Goa, they have been with us every step of the way. They were in court with us, they prepared for us for the media. They have helped us with any questions we had to ask,” she said of the embassies.

Staff from the embassies also accompanied the family to the site in Goa where Danielle was murdered.