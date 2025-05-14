Have your say: What is your take on the skorts controversy?

In a protest by Kilkenny and Dublin senior camogie teams at the Leinster senior semi-final earlier this month, players came on the field wearing shorts instead of skorts.

Both teams were told by the referee to change to avoid the game being called off under the sport’s rules, which they did, and play began.

The Kilkenny-Dublin protest has reignited the skorts debate. The Camogie Association last year voted down a proposal to remove the regulation requiring players to wear a “skirt/skort/divided skirt”. The move meant the issue was not due to be brought up for official discussion again until 2027.

However, a movement for choice has gathered pace, with Fine Gael Seanad spokeswoman on sport Senator Evanne Ní Chuilinn saying the ruling on skorts was “infuriating” for anyone trying to encourage women and girls to be active in sport. Tánaiste Simon Harris said forcing players to wear skorts was “archaic”.

The debate prompted the Camogie Association to announce it will hold a Special Congress on Thursday, May 22nd to discuss and vote on the matter. If the rule is changed, players will be free to wear shorts from Saturday, May 24th.

