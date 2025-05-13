Irish troops to remain part of Unifil mission in Lebanon for another year, Harris to announce

Irish troops have been part of the peacekeeping mission to Lebanon since 1978. Photograph: Alan Betson

Ireland’s peacekeeping mission in the Lebanon is to be extended by a further 12 months, Simon Harris is to confirm at Tuesday’s PDForra conference in Killarney.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Defence is to tell members of the organisation, which represents rank-and-file members of the Defence Forces, that he is to bring a memo to Cabinet to renew Ireland’s mandate to participate in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) mission.

Irish troops have been part of the mission since 1978, with 30,000 Irish personnel having served there. During that time 47 have been killed.

At present Ireland has 340 members of the 125th Infantry Battalion deployed in Lebanon. The 126th Infantry Battalion is due to rotate into the area this month. It comprises 308 personnel including 10 from the Armed Forces of Malta.

In a speech, Mr Harris will say that “by recommitting to the Unifil mission, Ireland is sending out a clear message that we support peace, we value stability, and we care about the people and communities of southern Lebanon”.

“It also demonstrates our commitment to continuing Ireland’s proud peacekeeping record, now the longest unbroken record held by any country in the world,” he is also expected to say.

Mr Harris will also provide updates on the Private Seán Rooney case and restate the Government’s determination that Pte Rooney’s killers are brought to justice.

Pte Rooney (24), from Dundalk, Co Louth, was killed in an attack on a convoy of Irish peacekeepers in Al-Aqbiya, Lebanon, in December 2022. His death was the first of a Defence Forces member in combat in 23 years.

Mr Harris is also to outline some of the Government’s priorities as it increases spending on defence, which, he is expected to say, include investments in the likes of radar and sonar capabilities.

He is set to acknowledge the issues with recruitment and retention in the Defence Forces, but will welcome what he sees as a stabilising of numbers.