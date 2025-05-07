Ireland weather: dry spell to remain with hazy sunshine forecast

The good weather is set to continue on Wednesday, with top temperatures of up to 20 degrees in hazy sunshine and light breezes.

The best of the weather and warmest temperatures are expected to be experienced in the south and west of the country, with cooler conditions in the northeast.

According to Met Éireann there is a chance of some light showers at times but overall plenty of dry weather and sunshine is in store for the rest of the week.

It is expected to be dry overnight with long clear spells and temperatures dropping to a low of 4 degrees, with light northeasterly winds.

Tomorrow, Thursday, is forecast to be largely dry with sunny spells and just the odd light shower possible. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees are forecast, a little cooler near eastern coasts, with light easterly winds forecast.

The mainly dry spell will continue into Friday with possible isolated showers near Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures are expected to be 13 to 18 degrees, and warmest in the west.

Current indications suggest the weekend will be warm with plenty of dry and sunny weather, though some patchy light rain is possible at times, particularly in western parts.