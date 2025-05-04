Girl (13) killed driving car in west Cork hot rod rally

The girl was competing in the event. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Gardaí have begun an investigation after a 13-year-old girl died when the car she was driving was involved in a crash at a hot rod racing event in west Cork this afternoon.

It is understood the girl was competing at an event at the Cork Autograss Racing Club track near Castletownkennigh just under 20km west of Bandon when the incident happened at about 3.30pm.

The emergency services were alerted and the girl, who is from the local area, was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.

Gardaí have begun an investigation to try to establish the exact circumstances of the fatal crash and they have begun taking statements from the organisers and others at the event.

READ MORE

They are appealing for witnesses following the fatal incident at Enniskeane, Co Cork.

They said the girl driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Anyone who may have camera footage and were attending the event between 3pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on (023) 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they said.

Cork Autograss Racing Club was formed in 1998 from the west Cork Hotrod Club and the club has raced at Castletown Kinneigh track which underwent a major extension in 2010.

Autograss Racing is motor racing on a loose surface track with competitors competing in a variety of modified cars from near road spec 1000cc hatchbacks to full space framed saloons.

Autograss races usually take place on oval tracks of about 400 metres and featuring grass or mud surfaces in vehicles which have most elements stripped out including their trim, dash and seats.