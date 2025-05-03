PSNI appeals for witnesses as motorcyclist in critical condition after Derry collision

The incident happened shortly before 3pm on Friday in the Legavallon Road area of Dungiven, Co Derry. Photograph: Google Street View

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after he was involved in a collision with a van in Co Derry, the PSNI has said.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the crash in Dungiven.

The incident happened shortly before 3pm on Friday in the Legavallon Road area.

A PSNI inspector said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

“One man was taken to hospital for treatment. He remains in a critical condition at this time.

“We would ask anyone who was travelling in the area to review dash-cam footage or any other relevant footage they may have captured and call us on 101 with any information.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form or information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

It comes as the Road Safety Authority (RSA) in the Republic urged all road users to take heightened precautions with the onset of longer evenings and warmer weather. More than 90,000 motorcycling enthusiasts are meanwhile expected to attend the North West 200 motorbike road racing event across Northern Ireland starting on Monday, May 5th.

This year has already seen a rise in motorcyclist deaths in the Republic. Ten motorcyclists have lost their lives on roads south of the Border up to April 27th. That’s an increase from seven fatalities during the same period in 2024 and four during the same period in 2023, the RSA added.

“We are urging motorcyclists to take every possible precaution, including to ride within speed limits and at a speed appropriate for the road and conditions, as well as anticipating the actions of others,” said Sarah O’Connor, director of partnerships & external affairs at the RSA.

“We encourage both motorists and motorcyclists to take time to look carefully, assess the road ahead, and anticipate potential hazards and other road users – that extra time, that extra look could be the difference between life or death.” Additional reporting: PA