Chris Gavin (16) who died at GAA training was ‘inseparable’ from twin brother, funeral told

The father of a 16 year old boy from Mayo who died in hospital last Wednesday after he became ill at GAA training has said that he was “inseparable” from his twin brother.

Christopher (Chris) Gavin, of Ashwood Glade in Westport, was a popular transition year student at Rice College in the town.

The teenager lined out with Westport GAA against Achill on April 22nd with the team coming away with a win, in what was to be his last match with the minor squad.

His father Michael Gavin told mourners at his requiem mass at St Mary’s Church in Westport on Saturday that Christopher and his twin brother Michael shared a very special close bond.

“Michael is a name that enters my head every time I speak about Chris. Inseparable, best friends. People have said to me over the last few days that you never see one without the other. Whether it‘s walking the dogs or heading to the pitch with their mates. I hope we all, but especially Michael, knows that Christopher lives on in all of us.”

Mr Gavin became visibly emotional as he spoke about just how much Christopher meant to the family.

“He was a light in our very full house. Quiet, but deadly funny in the right company. He got on with everyone, laughed heartily every day. He loved Karen (his mother) and myself, his sisters, his nephew and of course, his twin brother Michael.

“As a son, I couldn’t have asked for any better and I was lucky to have three other great kids and a lovely grandson. Christopher, you’ll never leave my head. I’ll love you until my last breath. Sleep easy, my lad.”

Mr Gavin thanked the staff at Mayo University Hospital for the care they gave Christopher when he became ill. He also paid tribute to the “best neighbours in Ireland,” his close circle of friends, Christopher’s friends, schoolfriends, GAA team-mates and coaches and staff at Rice College.

He said that speaking about his dead son felt like a “near impossible task” as “no parent should ever have to speak at the funeral of their child.”

Fr John Kenny offered his heartfelt condolences to Christopher’s parents Karen and Michael, his twin brother Michael, sisters Cathy and Emma, his nephew and godchild Thomas, grandparents, extended family and friends. Christopher was predeceased by his grandfather Sean Donoghue.

Fr Kenny said that the loved ones of the hugely popular schoolboy were navigating “profound loss.”

“A bright and joyful 16 year old who was suddenly taken from us after a very brief illness. Though his time with us was far too short, his spirit, kindness, laughter and maybe some of his high jinx are in the hearts of everyone who knew him.

“We try to find comfort in the shared sense of loss. Let us hold on to the precious memories and hope now that Chris rests in the peace of paradise.”

Symbols brought to the altar included a Westport GAA jersey which Christopher wore in his final match last month. The jersey was signed by all of his team-mates and coaches.

Other items which represented his life included a bodhrán he made with his friends at school and his football boots. His twin brother Michael brought a drawing of their family to the altar.

The mass started 15 minutes later than scheduled such was the outpouring of support from locals who queued to offer their condolences to the Gavin family.

A soloist sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at the conclusion of the mass. Team-mates of the deceased from Westport GAA provided a guard of honour as the coffin was taken from the church for burial at Aughavale cemetery. His schoolfriends from Rice College had provided the guard of honour at his removal.