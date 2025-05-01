Community ‘struggling’ after death of teenage Mayo footballer, ‘a true friend to so many’

Student Chris Gavin (16), who died after he became ill at a GAA training session. Photograph: RIP.ie

A seaside community is “struggling” and “lost for words” following the death in hospital of a 16-year-old student who became ill during a GAA training session.

The loss of Christopher (Chris) Gavin, a transition-year student at Rice College, Westport, Co Mayo, was described locally as “like a light extinguished”.

In advance of his funeral this weekend, tributes are being paid to the “wonderful student” and GAA minor player.

In a statement, school management said: “A light went out in Rice College when we lost a wonderful transition-year student.

READ MORE

“The school community are struggling after hearing of his passing at Mayo University Hospital.

“We extend our sympathies to Chris’s parents Michael and Karen, his twin brother Michael, his sisters Cathy and Emma”.

Chris played football for the Westport GAA minor team. He was admitted to Mayo University Hospital when he became ill at a training session. He died on Tuesday night at Mayo University Hospital.

In a statement, Westport GAA Club described the loss of Chris as “heartbreaking”.

It went on to describe him as “a dedicated team-mate and a true friend to so many”.

Chris’s twin brother, Michael, is also a member of the Westport GAA minor team.

The club statement continued: “All of our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with the Gavin family at this tragic time.

“We are utterly lost for words to express how sad our whole GAA community is feeling right now for this immense loss”.

Christopher is survived by his parents Michael and Karen, his twin brother Michael, sisters Cathy and Emma, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

His funeral will take place on Saturday morning at St Mary’s Church in Westport.