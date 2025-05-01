Woman (80s) dies after being hit by a truck in Roscommon

A technical examination has been conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A woman in her 80s has died after being struck by a truck in Co Roscommon on Thursday.

The woman, a pedestrian, was fatally injured in Frenchpark at the junction of the N5 and the R361 at about 4.45pm on Thursday afternoon.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a postmortem will take place, a Garda spokesperson said.

A technical examination has since been conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

As of May 1st, 54 people have been killed on Irish roads. Drivers accounted for 22 of the deaths, followed by pedestrians (13), motorcyclists (10) and car passengers (5).

A further three fatalities were pedal cyclists while one death was recorded as being a pillion passenger or other, according to Garda data.

It is a decrease of 11 when compared with the same period last year when 65 died.

The death comes ahead of the May bank holiday. Gardaí have launched a road safety awareness campaign for the period.