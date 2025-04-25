Woman (50s) dies after car and truck collide on N25 in Co Kilkenny

A car and a truck collided on the N25 Rosslare to Cork road at Gaulstown near Glenmore, Co Kilkenny on Friday morning. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A woman has died following a road crash in Co Kilkenny on Friday morning.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene after the car she was travelling in and a truck collided on the N25 Rosslare to Cork road at Gaulstown near Glenmore.

“The N25 road remains closed at this time. A technical examination is being conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators at present,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

The woman’s body was removed from the scene to Waterford University Hospital where a postmortem will be carried out in due course, the force said.

Gardaí appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have relevant dashcam footage from the area at around 10.30am, to come forward.

They are asked to contact Waterford Garda station on (051) 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

A total of 55 people have now died on the State’s roads so far this year, nine fewer than in the same period last year.

A Leaving Cert student (18) died on Thursday night when the car she was driving hit a wall and entered a river in the Kilmoyler area of Co Tipperary.