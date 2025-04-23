Funeral takes place of boy (4) struck by car in Mullingar

A four-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car in Co Westmeath was laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon.

Abdur Rehman, who recently moved to the Farranshock housing estate in Mullingar with his parents, died shortly after 6:30pm on Monday.

It is understood Abdur was on a scooter when the incident occurred.

Emergency services treated him at the scene before he was taken to the nearby Regional Hospital Mullingar where he was pronounced dead.

His funeral was held at the Masjid and Islamic Community Center in Mullingar on Wednesday afternoon. Prayers were said before Abdur was buried in Newcastle, Co Dublin.

A spokesman for the Mullingar Islamic Cultural Society said the last couple of days have been a “tough time” for the family and the community.

“The funeral and burial are now finished and the [ceremonies] went well,” he said.

Abdul’s parents, who are originally from Pakistan, moved into the newly built estate in recent months but have been living in Ireland for several years. They welcomed a baby into the family a few weeks ago.

Mullingar Cricket Club offered its condolences to the family, saying it is “extremely shocked and saddened” to learn of the tragic passing of Abdul, son of club member Pir Abdullah Naeem.

[ Boy (4) who died after being struck by car in Mullingar was riding scooterOpens in new window ]

“Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with Pir and Mrs Abdullah during this difficult time. May Allah give their family and friends sabr [patience in obeying Allah] during this difficult time.”

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to people who may have witnessed Monday evening’s incident.

A detailed forensic collision investigation took place on Tuesday morning. This resulted in a car being towed away from the scene for further examination.