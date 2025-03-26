EU-supported exercise in Co Wicklow to test emergency services response to large wildfire

An exercise in the Wicklow Mountains, supported by European Union (EU) experts, tests Ireland’s ability to deal with large forest fires on Wednesday.

Members of the public have been asked not to be alarmed by the presence of numerous emergency response personnel and vehicles and use of a helicopter during the drill.

It comes at the beginning of the 2025 fire season here, when fires often burn out of control, especially when prolonged dry conditions occur.

The exercise led by European experts is the first of its kind in Ireland.

Wicklow County Council, under a European consortium, is supporting Ireland’s first “EU MODEX exercise”, which tests emergency responders and preparedness for a real-life event such as a wildfire, which are more prevalent due to climate change.

Organised by the Eastern Emergency Response Group, the event will involve more than 100 participants from Ireland and other EU member states, simulating a wildfire scenario near Turlough Hill in Wicklow Mountains National Park.

Working alongside the EU MODEX Group and the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, experts from across Europe specialising in forestry management, host nation support and aerial firefighting co-ordination collaborate with relevant entities during operational and tactical meetings.

The EU mission will assess Ireland’s current wildfire preparedness and provide expert guidance. Where appropriate, the mission will also support development of improved strategies and capabilities, particularly “deployment of EU fixed-wing assets, such as Canadair aircraft”.

Wicklow County Council, as part of the consortium delivering MODEX, is supporting the exercise with staff from various departments involved in the preparation and participation throughout the day.

The exercise will also be supported by partner organisations including An Garda Síochána, Air Corps Operations, Coillte forestry managers, Defence Forces, National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS), Mountain Rescue, Civil Defence, Dublin Fire Service and Wicklow Fire Service.

Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan said forest fires can cause “devastation” to communities, wildlife and Ireland’s unique natural landscapes. It can also place significant strain on emergency services, he said.

“While fire prevention is always the first priority, the NPWS has worked tirelessly to ensure it is ready to respond quickly and effectively in the event of fire in any of our parks and nature reserves,” he said.

Paul Rock, senior assistant national fire adviser at the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, said the exercise concentrates on Ireland’s preparedness for the more frequent and devastating wild land forest fires, with forestry management experts, aerial firefighting experts and host nation experts reviewing Ireland’s planning and preparedness for these events.”