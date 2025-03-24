Mary Raftery journalism prize winner to be announced on Thursday

Mary Raftery in 2010. Her journalism resulted in the establishment of government Commissions of Inquiry into the industrial school system and the Catholic Archdiocese of Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Two Irish Times projects are among five shortlisted for the Mary Raftery Prize which recognises contributions to social affairs journalism.

Jack Power, acting Europe Correspondent of The Irish Times, has been nominated for his investigation into unregulated accommodation for children in care, while Naomi O’Leary, Colm Keena and Enda O’Dowd have been nominated for The Irish Times coverage of landlord Marc Godart, who evicted a tenant who had objected to CCTV surveillance in their home.

Órla Ryan, who recently joined The Irish Times, was nominated for The Journal Investigates project “Falling Through the Cracks: Are young people with psychosis getting the help they need?”

Two other projects from The Journal were also nominated, with Saoirse McGarrigle chosen for thejournal.ie work “Group of victims of paedophile former surgeon Michael Shine speak out for the first time” and Patricia Devlin, for The Journal Investigates project “Wild Not Free: Is inaction on wildlife crime further threatening vulnerable species?”

The prize is named in memory of the late Mary Raftery, whose journalism resulted in the establishment of government commissions of inquiry into the industrial school system and the Catholic Archdiocese of Dublin.

The journalist, who worked in broadcasting for RTÉ and wrote for The Irish Times, was best known for the 1999 States of Fear documentary series which uncovered institutional and clerical abuse of children and for her work on the women of the Magdalene laundries. In 1985 she was named as the “Woman Journalist of the Year” for her documentary on the mistreatment of patients in Irish psychiatric hospitals. She died in 2012 at the age of 54.

The prize consists of a medal engraved with the winner’s name and €1,000. The winner will be announced on Thursday, March 27th.