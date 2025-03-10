Mary Kielty, mother of Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty, remembered for her resilience

Patrick Kielty carries the coffin of his mother, Mary Kielty, following her funeral at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Dundrum. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Patrick Kielty’s mother has been remembered as a resilient woman whose life changed following the death of her husband during the Troubles.

Mary Kielty, whose husband Jack was shot dead by the Ulster Freedom Fighters in 1988, died peacefully at home in Dundrum, Co Down, on Saturday aged 84.

Mourners at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Dundrum heard Ms Kielty had “a difficult life”, referring to the death of her husband.

“It left its impact not only on the close family and friends, but also on the wider community,” parish priest Robert Fleck said.

“On the occasion of her funeral, we recommit ourselves to working for peace and reconciliation in the divided community that is the north of Ireland.”

Canon Fleck said that in his last conversation with Ms Kielty, she was “a bit tired” but managed to share some stories.

The coffin of Mary Kielty is carried past her family home on Main Street, following her funeral at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Dundrum. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“Mary had a good sense of humour, her family have thrived on this gift,” he said.“Recently, Pope Francis met a number of world comedians, including Mary’s stand-up comic son Patrick.

“He spoke, the pope did, of the gift that was theirs, and of how it also pointed to the joy of resurrection.”

Born in 1940, she was the youngest of four sisters and a brother, and grew up on a farm near Annaclone.

In the eulogy, Ms Kielty’s eldest son John spoke about their “brilliant” childhood in the 1970s despite it being associated with “the darkest days” of the Troubles.

“Mary’s life changed in 1988 when Daddy was killed. Left with three sons aged 18 and under, it was a real bad hand of cards,” he said.

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst and presenter Miriam O'Callaghan at the funeral of Mary Kielty. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“She got a job in the school, got involved in the football club. She even managed to become chairperson and she got the three of us reared.”

In recent years, he said her health had faltered but that she had retained her good humour.

Patrick Kielty, who had presented an episode of RTÉ’s flagship TV programme The Late Late Show hours before her death, gave the second reading at her funeral Mass.

Among those who were in attendance at the funeral were RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst and other RTÉ representatives.

– PA