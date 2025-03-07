‘Miracle’ that boy (11) stabbed in Dublin school survived, father says

Stephen Geraghty said his son is 'doing really well' after having emergency surgery. Image: Virgin Media News

A man whose 11-year-old son who was stabbed in a north Dublin schoolyard earlier this week has said it is “a miracle” that the boy survived.

Speaking on Virgin Media’s evening news bulletin on Friday, Stephen Geraghty said the knife missed one of his son Mason’s arteries by a couple of centimetres.

He said Mason was “doing really well” after having emergency surgery at Children’s Health Ireland Temple Street after the incident on Tuesday.

“I don’t know where he gets the strength from,” Mr Geraghty said.

However, he expressed frustration at the fact the family may never get a complete picture of what happened and why.

Gardaí believe the attack was prompted by a low level dispute between two 11-year-boys after which Mason was stabbed in the back in front of his classmates.

Garda sources said the outcome of the “highly unusual” incident in suburban north Dublin could have been much worse.

Mr Geraghty said he was told his son had a 50/50 chance of survival when he reached the hospital.

“I thought I was saying goodbye,” he added.

However, he said the boy has since made significant progress.

Mr Geraghty said Mason and another of his children, who witnessed the aftermath of the stabbing, will need psychological support in the days ahead.

He expressed concern that no-one would be held accountable for the stabbing. The age of criminal responsibility in the Republic - apart from in cases of homicides and the most serious sexual crimes - is 12.

As the suspect for the stabbing is aged 11, he cannot be arrested or charged in connection with the attack. It is understood the boy had never come to the attention of the Garda before.

Mr Geraghty called on the Government to “do more to ensure children feel safe at school”. He said he had heard nothing further about the incident or what might be done to prevent anything similar happening in the future.