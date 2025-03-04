Boy (11) stabbed in primary school attack in north Dublin

Gardaí say there is no ongoing concern for public safety. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A pupil at a national school in north Dublin has been stabbed in an attack gardaí believe was carried out by another pupil. The school has been sealed off and a criminal investigation has commenced.

The victim, who is believed to be 11, has been taken from the scene to hospital for treatment for his wound.

Gardaí were trying to determine a motive for the incident, which was initially unclear.

“Gardaí attended an incident that occurred at a primary school in north Dublin involving two children. Both children involved attend the school,” the Garda said.

READ MORE

“One male child has been taken to a hospital in Dublin with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening. Gardaí are in contact with the parents of both children.

“An Garda Síochána is currently liaising with school management and staff with a view to identifying the precise circumstances around the incident.

“An Garda Síochána will continue to engage with all relevant State agencies regarding this incident. There is no concern for public safety.”

More to follow ...