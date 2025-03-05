Boy (11) undergoes surgery after being stabbed at Dublin primary school

Garda sources said though the boy had not suffered a life-threatening, or life-altering, injury, his wound was very serious Photograph: Bryan O’Brien Keywords: drink drugs accident traffic crime

Gardaí believe a low level dispute, or “competitiveness”, between two 11-year-boys resulted in one stabbing the other at their primary school in north Dublin yesterday morning.

The attack, with a knife that appears to have been brought into the national school, occurred just before 12pm as others, including children, were present.

The victim was stabbed in the back and the blade impacted one of his vital organs. He underwent surgery in Temple St Children’s Hospital in the north inner city on Tuesday night.

Garda sources said though the boy had not suffered a life-threatening, or life-altering, injury, his wound was very serious. They added the outcome of the “highly unusual” incident, in suburban north Dublin, could have been much worse.

A large penknife, or similar, was being examined as part of the Garda’s inquiries to determine the full facts. The school was approached by The Irish Times for comment but declined.

Garda Headquarters confirmed it had responded to the incident and that its personnel were “in contact with the parents of both children”.

“An Garda Síochána is currently liaising with school management and staff with a view to identifying the precise circumstances around the incident... (and) will continue to engage with all relevant State agencies regarding this incident. There is no concern for public safety.”

The age of criminal responsibility in the Republic - apart from homicides and the most serious sexual crimes - is 12.

As the suspect for the stabbing is aged 11, he cannot be arrested or charged arising from the attack. It is understood he had never come to the attention of the Garda before.