Student in critical condition following fall from accommodation block in Cork

The man, a Munster Technological University student from east Cork, fell from an upper storey of Eden Hall student accommodation on Model Farm Road in the city around 4am.

The emergency services were alerted, and paramedics treated him at the scene before he was taken to the nearby Cork University Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

Gardaí are satisfied that no foul play was involved and are trying to establish just how exactly the man fell.