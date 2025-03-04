Drop in payouts for medical negligence cases leads to reduction in compensation paid by State

New data outlines that damages payments related to clinical care cases fell by more than €65.4 million to €210,465,483 in 2024. Photograph: iStock

A significant drop in the overall sum paid-out in medical negligence cases has contributed to a reduction of almost €90 million in compensation paid out by the State Claims Agency (SCA).

New data outlines that damages payments related to clinical care cases fell by more than €65.4 million to €210,465,483 in 2024.

In terms of overall damages payments across all categories, the total came to €286.9 million in 2024, down €89.9 million from the €376.8 million paid out in 2023.

The latest figures were provided to Social Democrats TD Aidan Farrelly who said it is “important to get a clear view of these annual outgoings”.

The Kildare North TD said he expects Oireachtas committees will find the information useful “in the context of deeper scrutiny”.

The second largest drop in the sums paid out year-on-year came in cases against the State relating to exposure to harmful chemicals.

Damages payments in these cases came to €44,175,897 in 2023.

The sum paid out in the same category in 2024 was €5,014,381, a fall of €39,161,516.

Categories of damages payments that saw increases last year compared to 2023 include exposure to physical hazards, such as trips and falls, where payments were up €4.6 million to €21 million.

Payments relating to cases of exposure to behavioural hazards, which can include violence, harassment or abuse, were up €3.9 million to €15.2 million.

The exposure to psychological hazards category saw an increase of €3.6 million to €28.3 million. Such cases can include those related to wrongful death or injury or wrongful accusations.

Payments in the crash/collision category were up more than €2.2 million to almost €5.5 million. These payments can relate to collisions involving at least one State vehicle, such as Garda cars or HSE vehicles.

Asked about the reasons for the decrease or increase in various categories, a SCA statement said: “The mode of damages payments can vary, especially in medical negligence cases, where payments can be made on a lump-sum payment basis or on an interim payment basis for a specified number of years.

“This means that payments made in an individual year cannot be used to predict the ultimate cost of a claim, or group of claims.”

It also said the figures provided to Mr Farrelly are the paid amounts in the period specified so the payment may relate to a case which either concluded in the year the payment was made, or in previous years.

The SCA also said there are “several factors” that affect the movement in compensation amounts relating to categories of claims, including schemes of settlement in respect of mass actions and significant once-off payments.

“The SCA does not comment on individual cases and cannot provide further details in respect of these movements.”

State watchdog the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) reported last year that the SCA paid settlements, awards and expenses totalling €574 million in 2023.

The C&AG also outlined how the estimated cost of settling outstanding claims “has been rising at a steady rate” over a number or years and “the outstanding liability at the end of 2023 has been estimated by the SCA at €5.185 billion”.

The SCA said the overall liabilities estimate as of the end of last year will be available once its 2024 annual report is published.