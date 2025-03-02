Woman (40s) dies after SUV hits three joggers in Tralee

The road between Tralee and Blennerville Bridge is popular with joggers and walkers. Photograph: Google Streetview

A woman has died following a collision between an SUV and three pedestrians in Tralee, Co Kerry on Sunday morning.

The woman in her 40s was treated at the scene and removed by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry, where she has since been pronounced dead.

She was one of three people understood to be joggers who were struck by an SUV shortly before 10am on the N86, Canal Road, where local traffic diversions remain in place.

The flat but narrow road leading from Tralee to the Blennerville bridge, the old port of Tralee and the adjacent canal walk is a popular jogging, cycling and walking route in Tralee.

The driver of the SUV, a man in his 80s, and the two other female pedestrians were also taken to hospital.

“Their conditions are not thought to be life-threatening,” a Garda spokesperson said.

It is understood the elderly male driver of the vehicle suffered from a medical issue and lost control.

The local coroner has been notified and the scene has been preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

It is the fourth road fatality since Friday, following the deaths of a teenager and man in his 20s in Gortahork, Co Donegal as well as the death of a motorcyclist in his 50s in Glenageary, Co Dublin on Friday night.