Teenager and man (20s) killed as car hits gable wall in Donegal crash

The crash took place around 9.30pm on Friday night at Baltoney, Gortahork. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A man in his 20s and a male teenager have been killed after a car hit the gable wall of a house in Gortahork, Co Donegal.

The single-vehicle collision caused fatal injuries to the teenager, who was driving the car, and one of the rear passengers.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers, a man in his 20s in the front passenger seat and a male teenager in a rear passenger seat, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash took place around 9.30pm on Friday night at Baltoney, Gortahork.

The bodies of the two people killed were taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

The two passengers who were injured were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident and for those who may have footage, including dash-cam footage, to come forward to Milford Garda station, the Garda confidential line or any other Garda station.

The road remains closed and a forensic examination will take place.

The deaths bring to 27 the number killed on Irish roads this year. The figures are tracking significantly behind 2024, when 38 had been killed to February 28th.

However, Donegal has faced a series of tragedies over the past year. Seventeen people died in 2024.

Young people have been prominent among those affected. Last August, Kian Dawson (16) and Eoghan Dawson (20), two cousins from Derry, were killed in a crash at Quigley’s Point, while Tiernan Doherty-Kelly (18) was killed in December when his car left the road near Buncrana.