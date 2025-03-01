Motorcyclist in his 50s killed in crash in Glenageary, Co Dublin

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Sallyglen Road where the incident occurred around 8.15pm. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A man in his 50s was killed in a crash in Glenageary, Co Dublin on Friday night after a car and a motorcycle collided.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Sallyglen Road where the incident occurred around 8.15pm.

The motorcyclist was fatally injured in the collision and his body was removed to the morturary at St Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown, Co Dublin, where a post mortem examination will take place.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his 60s, was uninjured.

The road is closed with diversions in place locally, and a technical examination by the forensic investigators is underway.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and those with footage of the incident to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda station, the Garda confidential line or any Garda station.

The death is the 28th on Irish roads so far this year, and the third involving a motorcyclist.

Also on Friday night, a man in his 20s and a teenager were killed in a crash in Co Donegal when their car hit a gable wall. Two others were injured.