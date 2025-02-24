Irish passport applications from UK hit post-Brexit peak

Applications to Britain’s Foreign Births Register, a citizenship route for people with Irish grandparents or parents, increased 15 per cent in 2024

Applications for Irish citizenship from the UK hit a post-Brexit high last year as a growing number of workers and pensioners tried to gain “backdoor” access into the EU.

The increase comes as the UK faces a weakening economic outlook and the prospect of tax rises, while European countries tighten property market access for UK investors.

Applications to Britain’s Foreign Births Register (FBR), a citizenship route for people with Irish grandparents or parents, increased 15 per cent in 2024 to 23,456, according to official data shared with the Financial Times.

This was the highest figure since digital records began in 2013, surpassing the previous peak in 2019, the year before the UK officially left the bloc.

Immigration lawyers said the UK’s poor economic outlook and the “harsh” realities of post-Brexit travel and work restrictions had led to a sharp rise in workers and pensioners seeking “backdoor access” to the EU.

“The questionable political landscape in Britain is not only causing, but accelerating the search by some to look for a Plan B,” said Reza Nezam, partner at RNL Solicitors, a law firm that advises people on FBR applications.

“We expect that the numbers are going to continue to rise as the UK economy continues to be unattractive for the younger generation and those approaching retirement see that there is the prospect of super taxes,” he added.

Lawyers suggested the surge may be linked to European countries, where people from the UK chose to purchase holiday or retirement homes, tightening access to non-EU buyers.

In January, the Spanish government announced plans to introduce a 100 per cent “super tax” on property investors from outside the EU in a bid to increase housing affordability.

This follows a decision last year to scrap its “golden visa” scheme, a residency route for wealthy non-EU investors, following in the footsteps of Portugal and Ireland.

Applications to the FBR from the UK grew for the third consecutive year after falling sharply in 2020 when Britain officially exited the EU and Covid-19 travel restrictions came into effect.

Úna O’Brien, senior associate at Sinnott Solicitors, said the rise in applications reflected the inconvenience of post-Brexit travel restrictions and the “cumbersome” application process that sometimes took years to complete.

“It was only really from 2022 that the reality of Brexit took effect and British citizens started to experience harsh [realities of] travel as holders of non-EU passports,” she added. “For some it is a case of wanting an Irish passport simply to avoid the non-EU queues at airports.”

There are far fewer applications through the naturalisation citizenship route, which relies on being resident in Ireland for a number of years. Only 646 of applications from UK citizens were made in the first eight months of 2024, up to which data is available, accounting for 7 per cent of the total number made through this channel.

Meanwhile, more than half of the 42,808 FBR applications last year came from Britain, a sharp increase from 12 per cent of the 5,750 applications in 2013.

The UK has been the main driver of this seven-fold rise in applications for Irish citizenship through the FBR channel over the past decade, but demand from North America has also surged recently, with figures rising from 8,900 in 2023 to 13,055 in 2024.

Okeremute Okeregha, director for the Immigration Advice Service in Ireland, said the surge was driven by political events, with “dramatic spikes” in US searches for Irish citizenship straight after the election and inauguration.

“Americans are exploring citizenship links in Ireland as they grow increasingly uncertain of how life will look in the US under president Trump,” she said. “More people are considering having an option in case they need to leave the US quickly and settle elsewhere.” – Copyright The Financial Times