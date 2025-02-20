Ireland weather: Met Éireann issues wind warnings for seven counties

26/01/2025 - NEWS - Yellow wind warnings for Storm Herminia in effect across the country as windy conditions make progress difficult for pedestrians in Dublins Temple Bar. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Met Éireann has issued yellow wind warnings for seven counties with a spell of wet and windy weather due to cross the country.

The warnings are in operation for Cork and Kerry from 4am to 8am on Friday morning.

A status yellow weather warning is also in place for the counties of Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford, valid from 6am to 10am on Friday.

The Met Office has issued a wind warning for the counties of Antrim, Armagh and Down from 6am to 1pm on Friday.

Yellow gale warnings are in place on all Irish coasts from 9pm on Thursday tonight to midday on Friday.

It will be replaced by a status yellow gale warning on the eastern coasts.

Many parts of the midlands and east coast were hit by thunderstorms on Thursday before lunchtime.

The general forecast is for wet and windy conditions everywhere tonight with heavy falls of rain at times possibly causing spot flooding.

Saturday looks set to be a bright day with lots of sunshine and just a few passing showers. It will also be mild, but windy weather will return on Saturday night into Sunday morning.