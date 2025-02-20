Death announced of former bishop of Killaloe Willie Walsh (90)

The former Bishop of Killaloe Dr Willie Walsh has died at the age of 90.

Bishop Walsh, who celebrated his 90th birthday last month, was born in Roscrea, Co Tipperary on January 16th, 1935.

He spent more than 60 years in ministry in the Diocese of Killaloe beginning as a teacher in St Flannan’s College in 1968 where he taught maths, science, physics and religion for 25 years until his appointment as curate at the cathedral in Ennis in 1988.

In 1990 he was appointed as administrator of the cathedral and held that position until he was appointed as coadjutor bishop of the diocese in 1994.

He succeeded as bishop in August of that year following the unexpected death of Bishop Michael Harty.

In 2007 he stated that he had no difficulty with civil divorce.

The current Bishop of Killaloe Bishop Monahan said there was “profound sadness” within the diocese at news of the death of Dr Walsh.

He added: “He was dearly loved by the many whose lives he touched in his extraordinary pastoral ministry.

“His Episcopal motto was Cinéaltas Chríost – The Gentleness of Christ – and his ministry radiated that in his care for the poor, pastoral support to survivors of abuse, to anyone who was in trouble, and anyone struggling in life.

“He was passionate about hurling and was central to the success of many teams in St Flannan’s College, Éire Óg club in Ennis and Co Clare.”

Clare-based TD Cathal Crowe posted on X: “It was with great regret that I learned of the passing of Bishop Willie Walsh.

“Bishop Walsh was known to all he met as a wonderfully warm and gentle man, who always had a kind word or a thorough analysis of the latest sporting action to share.”

Bishop Walsh was horrified by revelations about the Catholic Church and child abuse. In 1999 he embarked on a three week walking pilgrimage around his diocese as a way of “recognising, acknowledging, painful though it may be, serious wrongs have been done, and deep hurts have been caused by people working with our church down the years”.

In 2007 he stated that he had no difficulty with civil divorce though divorce is not allowed in the Catholic Church.

He said of divorcing couples: “I don’t know their story and I would not stand in judgment on them so I don’t have difficulty with the State providing a service to people whose relationship has broken down.”

In 2010, after he stepped down as bishop, he did an interview with Kathy Sheridan in The Irish Times where he expressed a “degree of envy” about others who did not have to live a celibate life.

He also admitted to doubts in his middle-age about his faith. “I would have been struggling with faith itself. In some ways faith is a leap in the dark. There was never a doubt about the values which I believe Christ showed us – truth and compassion and forgiveness – but there would have been questions of how deep is your belief?” Such as in the divinity of Christ? “As deep as that.”

He expressed some doubts about the afterlife but he was certain that God is not a harsh God, nor judgmental.

“I just can’t accept condemnatory judgments from anyone, because every time I come across something that’s wrong or evil there’s always a story behind it. Yeah, that’s wishy-washy, I know. It worries me a bit but I certainly prefer that to this harsh judgmentalism.”